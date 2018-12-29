35,754 Shares in EPR Properties (EPR) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

EPR stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

