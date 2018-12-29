3M Co (MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 157,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 353,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 35.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 280,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $189.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

