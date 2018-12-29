$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $16.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Cenovus Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

CVE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. 4,271,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.50 and a beta of 0.74. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,775,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 227,001 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 521,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,471 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,557,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.