$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $18.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,275. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

