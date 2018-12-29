$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $18.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,275. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply