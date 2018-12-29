4,139 Shares in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN (FXO) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN (NYSEARCA:FXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of FXO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. 956,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,690. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

