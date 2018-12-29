$590.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to post $590.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.33 million and the lowest is $577.40 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported sales of $574.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Santander upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

SQM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 489,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.3173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

