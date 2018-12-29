62,884 Shares in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNP. ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

