$71.60 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $71.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.89 million and the highest is $72.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $256.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.31 million to $256.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $319.18 million, with estimates ranging from $295.22 million to $343.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,273,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 966,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,847.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $105,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 and sold 318,115 shares valued at $5,958,646. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,718. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

