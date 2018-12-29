$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $8.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.12 billion and the highest is $8.44 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $99.20 on Friday. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

