$849.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $849.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.10 million and the highest is $862.60 million. Stericycle reported sales of $887.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,539,000 after buying an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 605,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 593,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,404,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,116,000 after buying an additional 438,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,564,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

