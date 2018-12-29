8,784 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,641,000 after buying an additional 2,893,817 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $27,296,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $36,988,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $33,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $943,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,882.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,493 shares of company stock worth $8,668,698. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.31 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

