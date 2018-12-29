$91.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce sales of $91.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.86 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $94.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $308.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.40 million to $311.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $393.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $474.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,870. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,852,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 286,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 901,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,579. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.