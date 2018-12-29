$91.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce sales of $91.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.86 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $94.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $308.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.40 million to $311.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $393.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $474.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,870. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,852,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 286,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 901,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,579. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply