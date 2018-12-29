$98.55 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $98.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.80 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $58.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $468.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.45 million to $494.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 15.05%.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $36.67 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

CASH stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $428,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,466 shares of company stock worth $543,505 over the last ninety days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 609,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,809 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services.

