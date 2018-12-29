Absolute Price Tops $0.0266 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market cap of $224,803.00 and $4,284.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.02101017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00474663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010654 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021411 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008262 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 8,978,604 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,987 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

