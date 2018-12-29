Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 201.37% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks, and uncertainties. We value Acer using a composite risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach, which employs a 15% discount rate and 30% effective tax rate across all future cash flows, while ascribing an 85% probability of success to EDSIVO and a 60% and 50% probability of success to MSUD, respectively. This yields a total rNPV of $600M, with $350M coming from EDSIVO and $250M from ACER-001. Assuming approximately 11M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of mid-2019, this translates into a price objective of $55.00 per share.””

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACER. BidaskClub cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.72. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

