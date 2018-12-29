ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 846,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,491. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares in the company, valued at $38,793,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,425,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,425,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,387,000 after buying an additional 204,347 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

