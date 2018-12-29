Acoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Acoin has a market cap of $14,896.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Acoin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

