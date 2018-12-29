Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

“Friday, HSGX disclosed that discussions with the FDA had informally concluded ultimately resulting in the suspension of NeoCart’s development. The FDA notified HSGX that the company would be required to run an additional clinical trial to submit the BLA for NeoCart. Given HSGX’s capital position, this is not feasible and HSGX decided to suspend NeoCart development. To that end, HSGX will now explore all strategic options. HSGX’s outcome creates a few takeaways, in our view, regarding the cartilage segment which we discuss below.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $74,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,395,335 shares of company stock valued at $24,680,875. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 380,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,968,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

