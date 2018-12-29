Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Shares Down 5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 994,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,112,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

ATNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

