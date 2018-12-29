Adenz (DNZ) Price Hits $0.0004

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Adenz has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adenz has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Adenz coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject. The official website for Adenz is adenz.org.

Buying and Selling Adenz

Adenz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adenz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adenz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

