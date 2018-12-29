Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Steris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,585,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 16.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 35,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

In other news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $105.21 on Friday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

