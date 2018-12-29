Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

