Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 269,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $19,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-1-80-million-stake-in-armstrong-world-industries-inc-awi.html.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.