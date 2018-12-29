Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (DSE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:DSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSE. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DSE opened at $3.89 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

