AGNC Investment (AGNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.45.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,417,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,242 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

