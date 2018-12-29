Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (EGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ:EGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast by 96,154.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 481,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 480,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EGC opened at $9.10 on Friday. Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas.

