Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Speedway Motorsports were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRK opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.09. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

