Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 17,466 Korea Fund, Inc. (KF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Shares of KF stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $4.6182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

About Korea Fund

Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end and non-diversified management investment company, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software & services, metals & mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale & wireless telecommunications services.

