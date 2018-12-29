Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

