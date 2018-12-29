Allion Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Allion has a total market capitalization of $19,265.00 and $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Allion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Allion has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000322 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Allion Coin Profile

ALL is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all.

Allion Coin Trading

Allion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

