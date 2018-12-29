Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 72.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 72.6% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $3,144.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013190 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007364 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,825,450 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.