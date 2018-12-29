American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,799 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $68,991.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 218,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,913. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

