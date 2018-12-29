American Campus Communities (ACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $12,103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,412,000 after acquiring an additional 179,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

