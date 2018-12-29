Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) rose 26.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 130,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 41,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.110000001964286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Americas Silver (USA) Stock Price Up 26.4%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/americas-silver-usa-stock-price-up-26-4.html.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.