Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 320 ($4.18).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

LON AMGO opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Friday.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

