Analysts Anticipate Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.67 and a beta of 1.50.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

