Analysts Anticipate Libbey, Inc. (LBY) to Post $0.22 EPS

Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Libbey an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ LBY opened at $3.62 on Friday. Libbey has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $191.56 million for the quarter.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

