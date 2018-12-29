Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $71.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $67.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $241.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $242.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.32 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $300.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $749,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $392,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,406. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 580.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

