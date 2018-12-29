Analysts Expect EuroDry Ltd (EDRY) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 163 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 9,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,244. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

