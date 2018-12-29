Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Target Price at $60.30

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price target on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 20.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Athene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Athene by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 966,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Athene has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

