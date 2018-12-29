Analysts Set Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Price Target at $29.17

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $585.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

