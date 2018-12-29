Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) PT at $4.19

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

