Analysts Set Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Price Target at $101.20

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $98,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after purchasing an additional 815,830 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 236,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,456,000.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.34. 296,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,550. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

