Analysts Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) PT at $20.25

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 714,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,198,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,663,000 after purchasing an additional 998,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,535,000 after purchasing an additional 311,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,535,000 after purchasing an additional 311,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,990,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,832,000 after purchasing an additional 498,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,014 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.