Analysts Set Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Price Target at $21.72

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

RRC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 10,353,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 640,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 180.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

