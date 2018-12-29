Analysts Set RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM) Price Target at $5,242.50

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,242.50 ($68.50).

RHIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) target price for the company.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total transaction of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,958 ($51.72) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

