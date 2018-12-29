Analysts Set Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Price Target at $2.63

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE SN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 3,370,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,339. Sanchez Energy has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 320,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,939,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 320,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

