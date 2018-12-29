Analysts Set TiVo Corp (TIVO) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of TiVo stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 1,008,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,634. TiVo has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 35,497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 1,873,544 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 874.2% during the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 730,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,952,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 546,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,440,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 298,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

