Analysts Set Twilio Inc (TWLO) PT at $83.32

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.02. 4,090,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,741. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -110.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,365 shares of company stock worth $12,548,727. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.