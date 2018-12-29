Analysts Set Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Price Target at $20.00

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

WDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

WDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 858,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,474. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 199,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

